Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

