Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 750 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Trust Company N.A lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 581,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

