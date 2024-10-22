Cetera Trust Company N.A Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8,538.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 213,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 1,056,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,877. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

