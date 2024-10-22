Cetera Trust Company N.A Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE SM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

