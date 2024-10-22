Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $3.24 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.33. The company had a trading volume of 273,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,874. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day moving average of $351.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.15.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

