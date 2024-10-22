Cetera Trust Company N.A Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.30. 219,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,985. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

