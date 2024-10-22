Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$74.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TOU. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.36. 576,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.37, for a total transaction of C$4,380,274.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50. Insiders have purchased 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.