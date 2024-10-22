Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.95. 35,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

