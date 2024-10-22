Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 176,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,647. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

