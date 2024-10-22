Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $439,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,103,000 after buying an additional 152,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,031,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,650,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after buying an additional 1,223,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 44,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,086. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.