Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,264. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

