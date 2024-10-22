Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. 294,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,324. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

