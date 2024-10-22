Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,539 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $175.29. 430,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,845. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.