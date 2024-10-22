Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes $202,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $146,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.