Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

