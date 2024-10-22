Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $20.08

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,892.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

