British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

