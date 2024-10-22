Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,133.75.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,363.72 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,394.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,998.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,829.91. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $528,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $417,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.