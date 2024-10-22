BMO Capital Markets Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) to Market Perform

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$202.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$218.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.22.

TSE:GSY traded down C$15.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,159. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a one year low of C$106.43 and a one year high of C$206.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$183.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

