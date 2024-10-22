BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $265.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $248.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $232.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

