BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $724.82 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.82 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,465.53 or 1.00052003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00066161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998456 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

