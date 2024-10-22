Bayshore Asset Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

