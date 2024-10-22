Bayshore Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $502,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,308,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

AVES opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

