Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 672740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.