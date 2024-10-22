Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $782.21 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00007622 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $782.21 million and approximately $46.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,306.37 or 1.00028004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,516,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,501,072.47168988 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.21589868 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $96,338,141.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.