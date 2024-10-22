AvocadoCoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for $975.77 or 0.01443039 BTC on exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $109,005.50 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

