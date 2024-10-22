Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.70 to $2.20 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 6.6 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

