Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $27.74 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.74 or 0.00041324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.29 billion and $300.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,960,109 coins and its circulating supply is 406,957,009 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

