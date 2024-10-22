AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 5,040,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,532,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 over the last three months. 56.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

