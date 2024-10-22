Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2,210,768 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

