Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $639,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in KLA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of KLA by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in KLA by 890.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $667.92. 220,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,571. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $769.09 and its 200 day moving average is $764.81. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

