Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $639,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in KLA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of KLA by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in KLA by 890.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.
KLA Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of KLA stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $667.92. 220,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,571. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $769.09 and its 200 day moving average is $764.81. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
