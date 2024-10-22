Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $608,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

