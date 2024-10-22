Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $608,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.