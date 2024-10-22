Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 20.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. 197,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,870. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.