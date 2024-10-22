Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 459,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $588.25. 503,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.