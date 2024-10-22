Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

