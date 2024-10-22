Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.2% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.61. 431,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

