Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 694,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,453. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

