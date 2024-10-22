Archer Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 113,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,489 call options.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 157.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,822,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,551. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

