Aragon (ANT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $280.88 million and approximately $9,928.60 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00009659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

