AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE ATR opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $169.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

AptarGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

