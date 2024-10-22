Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Douglas S. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,133.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.71. 15,478,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 4.56.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
