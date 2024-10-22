Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $259.25

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

