AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $57.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.