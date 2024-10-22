American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 12.2% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

American Express Trading Down 2.2 %

AXP opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.94 and its 200-day moving average is $244.38. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

