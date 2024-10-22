AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 78,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 31,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.38.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

