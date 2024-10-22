AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DIT opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $209.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.