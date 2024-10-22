Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 132,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,067,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $554.32 million, a PE ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
