Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

