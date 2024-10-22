Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00041281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,324,658,580 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

