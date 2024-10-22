Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ARE opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 2 Auto Stocks Are Profiting as Used Cars and Parts Thrive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.