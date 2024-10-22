Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARE opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

